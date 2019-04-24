Uganda: Bobi Barred From Taking Protest Letter to Police

Photo: Michael Kakunmirizi/ Daily Monitor

Bobi Wine (holding envelope) with supporters before they were blocked by police in Magere, Wakiso District.

Kampala — Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, was yesterday blocked by police from delivering his letter to police to notify them of his plan to lead countrywide peaceful demonstrations against police brutality.

Bobi Wine emerged from his house in Magere, Kasangati Sub-county in Wakiso District yesterday to take the letter but he was pushed back by police who told him he was not supposed to leave his home.

Bobi Wine's home was surrounded by police and the military on Monday shortly after he announced his intention to rally the country into public demonstrations to protest police brutality.

A few hours earlier in the morning, police and the army had violently blocked him from going to his One Love Beach in Busabala in Makindye Division to hold his Kyarenga music show.

"We have been instructed to make sure you don't come out of your house, so just go back or we go with you," Mr Raphael Magyezi, the Division Police Commander of Kasangati Police Station, told Bobi Wine in a charged exchange between the two.

Bobi Wine retreated to the house and handed the letter to his legal team led by Mr Benjamin Katana who proceeded to police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala to deliver the notice. However, they were also blocked from entering the police headquarters.

"They did not even allow us to enter. We were blocked from outside the police headquarters and ordered to leave immediately," Mr Katana said.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said he was not aware the lawyers had been blocked.

"I am not aware that they have been blocked. If that is true, let them go to our legal department, they will be helped. We are ready to handle all the issues whenever they are raised to us," he said.

