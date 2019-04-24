Tanzania: Arusha Artists Form Union, Cautioned Against Lewd Lyrics

Arusha — Recording artists and singers in the region have been cautioned against composing and belting out tunes with lewd lyrics or songs that incite violence and segregation in society.

Speaking in Arusha, the city's Cultural Director Elizabeth Pastory Mcheye told artistes here that the reason why most media outlets snub their works, is because they were afraid to air things that would cause trouble in community.

She was addressing recording artistes, producers and music promoters in Arusha who initially lamented that, Radio and Television stations were refusing to play their tracks, choosing music from a few known and well-established stars.

Elizabeth said at the moment all songs sound alike and all seem to be about love and romance, a theme which is overused and essentially boring, therefore more creativity is required while penning lyrics.

The cultural officer advised artistes here to join the previously formed own Music association and network a platform through which they can get certificates from the National Arts Council (BASATA) at bargain prices.

Previously artistes here formed the Arusha Music Urban Network, which brings together all local artists regardless of their music genres, and this will help them secure BASATA registration cheaply and faster.

It is estimated that, Arusha region, has nearly 100 artistes who are working as recording artistes, but lack of common platform hinders their development as artistes, thus causing them to fall under the shadows of their better equipped and comparably more famous, Dares- salaam counterparts.