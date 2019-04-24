Liberia: CLSG Impresses Govt

As part of the Cote D'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea (CLSG) electrification project, the government of Liberia said it is satisfied with the level of work done on the four transmission sites in Liberia.

After a three-day inspection tour of facility sites, Mines and Energy Minister Gesler Murray said he is pleased with the level of work done so far especially the Yekepa site which is fully completed.

He said the fast moving of the project shows government's seriousness to meeting the December deadline of the project.

He puts the percentage of the current work done on the project at the four sites at 70%.

The Cote d'Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea transmission lines is collectively owned by the four Countries and when it comes into full swing will deliver a total of 243mega watts on 225 kilo volts of power to the people in the Mano River Union Basin.

He said the project is significant and a big deal having reflected on 2015 where there wasn't a unit of electricity been evacuated from the mount coffee hydro power plant.

Minister Murray said unlike in the past the project upon completion will close the generation gap usually been experienced from November to May during the dry season in Liberia.

"The project which is being the mainstream is part of the government Pro Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development and is also being supported by President George Weah as a presidential project," the Mines and Energy boss added.

He pointed out that it is a poverty alleviation and wealth creation facility for the people.

Additionally, he indicated that it is time to expand the access rate of electricity to the people which has been very low.

"It is unacceptable to see a low rate of power at 5% while Montserrado County and its environs at 9%, this he noted needs to be addressed.

He said if the quality of life must be improved, access to electricity must be expanded.

He lauded the donor partners namely: World Bank, African Development Bank, European Investment Bank and the German Development Bank (KMW) for providing more funding for the rehabilitation of the Mount Coffee, Hydro power Plant noting that more support is currently been provided by the World Bank to continue supporting the energy sector of Liberia.

"This is a glass half full, but when fully completed it will be a monumental change in the delivery of electricity to Liberia and a greater impact in terms of service delivery in the energy sector," Minister Murray in a confident tune uttered.

The CLSG Transmission Line upon full completion will fall under the orbit of the Liberia Electricity Corporation as part of its statutory mandate.