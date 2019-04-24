Liberia: WASSCE Begins Today

The head of the West African Examination Council Liberia office, Dale Gbotoe says they have put in place all technical, Security and technological measures to ensure candidates do not engage into any form of foul play or mal-practices in the testing hall during the weeks of the WASSCE exams.

Gbotoe said the measures put in place are not to frighten the over thirty thousand candidates, but to ensure that they are independent in their work and to as well build self confidence in themselves for the future.

The measures also coming from the backdrop of misinformation from the public and some individuals who normally mislead the students that they can help them in the exams; something he noted is wrong and unacceptable.

He added that with the new and effective measures put in place by the council and the participating countries in the region, it is not impossible, but difficult for any fraud or other educational malpractices to take place during the administering of the test.

As part of said drive, he uttered that they have put in place a coding system which is digitized and will only allow the supervisors and other co-workers open the papers only thirty minutes before the exams time and said instruction will be given simultaneously across all centers in Liberia amongst others.

Gbotoe encouraged the candidates to remain focus, study very hard and be confident that they can make a successful pass.

He said unlike in the past, he is sure that the coming WASSCE results will be better especially with some of the efforts put in place by the government through the Ministry of Education.

The WAEC boss commended national government for shouldering the financial responsibility of all the 12th graders; something be added is a great relief for the parents.

He said the government's intervention has drastically increased the number of candidates for the exams to over five thousand unlike in the past of a thousand increment.

WAEC boss also disclosed that they are investigating some schools on the reported collection of flexibility fees from the students which he noted is counterproductive.He noted that if any school is found guilty in such ugly practice, they will take the necessary actions to avoid the recurrence and to as well serve as a deterrent to others.

"No school or student should pay any money to write the exams because the national government has already done that," he added.

He said WAEC at no time has collected flexibility fees and is not at all supporting the collection of any fees to write the exams, warning would be violators to desist.

The Liberian educator praised the government for up grading the curriculum including putting in place new and modern system to help improve the sector.

Unlike what is being perceived in the public, Gbotoe pointed out that Liberia's educational system is better unlike other West African counterparts.

Meanwhile, the public relations officer of the Education Ministry, Maxime Bleetahn said with the level of work done by the ministry on the students, he is confident that they will do their best.

He said the government is serious about academic excellence for its students and as such; only successful candidates will graduate from their respective high schools upon the release of the results hopefully in July.

Over 30,000 12th graders will today begin writing the WASSCE exams from across the country in over 600 Schools.