Tanzania: Zari Cheated On Me With P-Square Brother and Gym Trainer - Diamond

Bongo musician Diamond Platnumz has ignited an online feud with his baby mama and ex-partner Zari Hassan after he claimed she was a cheater, just like him, which was one of reasons for their split.

In an interview with Wasafi TV on Tuesday, Diamond claimed Zari cheated on him with Nigerian superstar Peter of the former P-Square duo as well as her gym instructor.

Diamond added that the mother of his two children would bring the two men to their matrimonial home on alternative dates and bed them.

CHEATED IN REVENGE

He claimed he cheated on her in revenge, leading to their separation.

"Ni mtu ninayemheshimu sababu amenizalia. Mwenzangu alikuwa amenizidi mapenzi ila na mimi nilikuwa na vitu vyangu vya kijinga nilivyokuwa nafanya. Ila kitu alichowahi kunifanyia kilikuwa ni kibaya, wajua alikuwa ana date Peter wa P-Square. Nishawahi kuta message kabla hata ya kuwa na mtoto, aliacha simu mimi kucheki nikaona aah si huyu ni Peter. Nilichukulia poa sababu na mimi nilikuwa na vitu nafanya. Wakati tuna date, trainer wake alikuwa ana date naye, walikuwa wanakuja mpaka nyumbani kwangu mpaka picha ninazo. Halafu mimi sijawahi kuachwa na mwanamke. nikiwa kwenye mahusiano akinihitilafia, namchapa matukio hadi anaondoka mwenyewe."

He went to reveal that Zari no longer allows him to bond with his son Nylan and daughter Tiffah.

"Ninapotengena na mtu yeyote mimi nalipokea na sina tatizo nalo lakini baada ya matengano inawezekana labda kwa mwenzangu ilikuwa iko tofauti. Anaplay fair kwenye social media ila kiuhalisia hafanyi hivyo."

MONTHLY UPKEEP

The singer added that he has been sending Zari monthly upkeep of USD 2,000 (Sh200,000) save for the last three months or so that he stopped after things got a little bit frosty.

His revelations got Zari off balance forcing her to launch barrage of attacks on him, branding him a filthy liar and a deadbeat dad.

Taking on Instagram she wrote: "Sasa yale magoti mpaka Sauzi yalikuwa ya nini? Kule kuomba msamaha kote kwa radio kwa nini? Kwani umekuwa comedian sasa? Usinichafulie maisha bro. Yameisha zamani, kubali tu. Kiki zimekuwa ngumu mjini. Niheshimu tafadhali, nakulelea watoto tena vizuri."

In another post Zari denied ever cheating on him; "Never believe a man who once too many times denied His own blood, I mean His Own. What other truth can come out of his mouth? I will sacrifice my kid's soul if I ever cheated on you. Own your mistakes and use them to grow and change into a better man. You can still reform."

The two dated for four years after Diamond dumped her previous ex Wema Sepetu.

They split on February 14 last year, after Diamond revealed on radio he had cheated on her with socialite Hamisa Mobetto and ended up having a son.

Watch video.