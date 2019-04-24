South Africa: Botswana Curbs Bridgette Radebe's Freedom to Come and Go

Photo: Flickr

Bridgette Radebe with spouse Jeff Radebe, Minister of Energy

analysis

Businesswoman Bridgette Radebe's movement into Botswana have been curtailed after reports that she tried to interfere in the governing party's leadership elections. It's a massive loss for her, and an even bigger embarrassment for President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration.

In Botswana's Government Gazette, the minister of nationality, immigration and gender affairs, Magang Ngaka Ngaka, published a special notice with a declaration that two South Africans, Dikeledi Dijeng Bridgette Radebe and her associate, the Sandton businessman known as Malcolm X, will in future have to apply for visas to enter Botswana.

Most South Africans, with the exception of some EFF members, including leader Julius Malema, can cross the borders to their northern neighbour visa-free. Malema's visa restrictions were imposed after he declared in 2011 - when he was still ANC Youth League leader - that he would work with organisations within Botswana to effect a change of government during the country's elections. Malema subsequently applied for a visa to enter Botswana, but it was refused.

The Government Gazette was published on Wednesday, a day before President Cyril Ramaphosa sent International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to smooth relations with Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi. Copies of the notice, however, only surfaced in public after...