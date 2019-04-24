Liberia: LACE Manager Congrats GOL and Partners for Support

Bong County — The Technical Team Manager of the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) has commended the government of Liberia and SEIDA through the World Bank for the provision of a US$3.5million grant as support to the Youth opportunity Projects in Liberia.

Mr. Mohammed Nasser said the project development object is to improve access to income generation, opportunities for targeted youth and strengthen the government capacity to implement its cash transfer program.

According to him, the five year project comprises four major components namely; Pre-employment social support and Household enterprises for urban youth, the Productive Public Works and life skills support, the Capacity and System building for Cash Transfer and the Project implementation and coordination.

Mr. Nasser said the US$3.5million grant signed for by the government of Liberia through the World Bank will further increase the numbers of young people across the country who are willing to go back to the soil in order to grow more food both for consumptions and the markets.

The Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment Technical Team Manager has further assured citizens of Liberia his institution's commitment in the fullest implementation of the Youth Opportunity Projects and many other projects around the country.

Mr. Nasser said the YOP project is currently in three of Bong county thirteen administrative districts.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nasser is cautioning Liberian especially young people of the country to venture into agriculture activity in order to feed themselves and have more money to send their children to school and carter to other basic social needs.

Nasser said over the past, Bong, Nimba and Lofa counties were known as the food baskets but nowadays, the entire thing has changed and the three counties no longer produce like before.