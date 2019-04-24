Liberia: Opposition Paye Applauds President Weah

The Chairman of the former governing Unity Party (UP) J. Wilmot Paye, commends President George Weah for his kind gesture to the Female Journalist Association of Liberia or FeJAL.

Speaking on a local radio station Monday 22 April Chairman Paye notes the gift from the President to the Female Journalists was done in public, saying that President Weah didn't secretly give the headquarters to the female journalists; he did it in public.

He says if the new headquarters would have been given in secret then it means the President has different intension, but he did it in the public so everyone can be aware of his gesture to FeJAL.

He says the opposition is not there just to criticize government, but to commend the work of the President's if he did something right and also speak out to the ills of the society in order to strengthen the works of the President.

President George M. Weah over the weekend made a presentation of headquarters and a mini bus to the Female Journalist Association of Liberia at a fundraising program held at the Monrovia City Hall in Monrovia. The headquarters came as a surprise to FeJAL because it was secretly constructed by the President as a kind gesture to female journalists in Liberia.

The program was intended to raise funds to construct headquarters for the Female Journalist Association of Liberia but President Weah took them by surprise when he presented a well constructed and equipped building to the Association.

However, scores of Liberians say the gesture of the President to FeJAL will render the Association not independent, noting that President Weah shouldn't have built the headquarters in his yard, as doing so means FeJAL is a property of President Weah.By Ethel A. Tweh