Liberia: Several Charged After Death of Footballer's Mother

Several persons have been charged for various crimes, following a recent armed robbery attack that allegedly resulted into the death of Madam Lydia [Weeks], mother of Liberian soccer star Theo Weeks.The alleged incident occurred on 9 April in the R-2 Community, Margibi County.

Defendants Tito David, 24; Lawrenzo Robison, 35 and Jah Walker are charged with murder, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy in relation to the incident.

Additionally, defendant Amadu S. Dolleh who allegedly bought some items stolen from the armed robbers, faces charges of criminal facilitation and aiding consummation of crime.

Another defendant, Alphonso Ega who allegedly gave the pistol that was used in the armed robbery attack, faces a charge of criminal facilitation.

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has sent the defendants to court in Margibi County to face trial.

During the alleged armed robbery attack, the deceased (Lydia) is said to have sustained bullet wound under her left arm.

Police say she was rushed at the ELWA Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The defendants were allegedly armed with cutlasses, pin-bar and other deadly weapons when they entered the victim's home and made their way into the house through the kitchen window.

They are accused of hitting the deceased with an instrument under her left arm and made away with some items including cash.

On Tuesday, 9 April, defendant Lawrenzo Robinson alias Power-More and Jah Walker alias Jah were arrested in connection to the crime, and informed of their constitutional rights.

The police investigation discovered one small silver pistol and one cutlass on 11 April at about 1845 hours that were allegedly used in the commission of the crime.

The weapons have been retrieved from the Barnes Beach where defendant Lawrenzo Robinson, Jah Walker and others hid them after the commission of the crimes, according to police.

The accused allegedly admitted voluntarily to the commission of the crimes of armed robbery and murder.

They allegedly named their accomplices to as Amadou S. Dolleh and Boy-Z and others to be identified, the police charge says.-Edited by Winston W. Parley