Liberia: CSC Coordinator Wants Campaign Promises Fulfilled

Bong County — Bong County Service Center Coordinator, Jefferson Gbaryan has called on Jorquelleh District#3 Representative Josiah Marvin Cole to fulfill his campaign promises made to his locality in the county.

According to Gbaryan during the 2017 Representative and presidential elections, electoral District#3 Rep. Cole promised residents of the district to electirify Gbarnga before 2018 July 26 celebration, the construction of motorcyclist's hospital and terminals, giving Bong County to the Kpelleh people and the demolitions of makeshift structures along the Gbarnga main streets amongst others. But those promises are yet to be fulfill by the District#3 Lawmaker.

Mr. Gbaryan who supported Rep. Cole in the 2018 senatorial by-election in Bong County wants the youthful Bong County Lawmaker to live up to those promises and stop venturing in what will not benefit his employers and the county as whole.

Jefferson Gbaryan who is the President of all the Service Centers in the County said if those campaign promises are not fulfilled, it would be difficult for Rep. Cole to seek re-election in 2023.

The Bong County Service Center Coordinator revealed that his support to Representative Josiah Marvin Cole was only meant for the 2018 by-election.

Mr. Gbaryan further condemned Rep. Cole recent allegation made on Truth FM in Monrovia that he (Gbaryan) is connected to the leaked audio of suspended Bong County Superintendent Esther Nyemah Walker.

In a related development the former Bong County defeated Senatorial candidate Jefferson Gbayan says he remains a formidable force in the upcoming 2020 Senatorial election in the county.

According to Mr. Gbayan, he is currently having a consultative meeting with constituents of the county in soliciting their views on his political ambition ahead of 2020.

Mr. Gbayan said as senior member of the opposition Liberty Party representing the people of Bong County through the first branch of government is paramount.

The former Bong County defeated senatorial candidate said with the level of work done over the time as Chairman of the Liberty Party and currently serving as Coordinator of the Bong County Service Center he remains focus in reaching to his people.

Mr. Gbayan contested the 2014 special Senatorial elections and poorly performed.