23 April 2019

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Post & Telecommunications Celebrates Girls in ICT in Bomi County

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ministry of Post and Telecommunications is expected to celebrate the International Girls in Information Communications Technology (ICT) Day in Tubmanburg, Bomi County this Thursday, 25 April.

The Ministry discloses through a release issued Tuesday that Liberia as part of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), is under obligation to join its partners worldwide in celebrating girls in ICT day under the theme: "Expand horizons, Change attitudes."

The release notes that the decision of the ministry to celebrate the day in Tubmanburg, is to show a spirit of decentralization of the ministry's activates as it relates to ICT in Liberia.

Girls in ICT Day is celebrated by all ITU members states to inspire young women to consider studies and careers in the ICT field and join the tech industry; sensitize employers on the need to promote gender balance in the ICT sector at all levels of the profession, among others.

The Ministry further points out that it is encouraging young women and girls in the study, and those wishing to make ICT a career to form part of the fabulous program in Bomi County on Thursday.

The release also notes that the program will be celebrated with demonstration of ICT skills, inspiring speeches among others.

The Ministry says it is inviting the public, government ministries, national ICT regulatory authority, ICT companies, academic institutions, UN agencies and NGOs in the country to join the global effort and celebrate the international girls in ICT day.-Press release

Liberia

Guineans Aggressively Buying U.S. Dollars From Liberia - Offer High Buying Rates

The bordering city of Ganta in Nimba County has now become a place where Guinean nationals are flocking from across the… Read more »

Read the original article on New Dawn.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.