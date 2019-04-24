Liberia: Post & Telecommunications Celebrates Girls in ICT in Bomi County

The Ministry of Post and Telecommunications is expected to celebrate the International Girls in Information Communications Technology (ICT) Day in Tubmanburg, Bomi County this Thursday, 25 April.

The Ministry discloses through a release issued Tuesday that Liberia as part of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), is under obligation to join its partners worldwide in celebrating girls in ICT day under the theme: "Expand horizons, Change attitudes."

The release notes that the decision of the ministry to celebrate the day in Tubmanburg, is to show a spirit of decentralization of the ministry's activates as it relates to ICT in Liberia.

Girls in ICT Day is celebrated by all ITU members states to inspire young women to consider studies and careers in the ICT field and join the tech industry; sensitize employers on the need to promote gender balance in the ICT sector at all levels of the profession, among others.

The Ministry further points out that it is encouraging young women and girls in the study, and those wishing to make ICT a career to form part of the fabulous program in Bomi County on Thursday.

The release also notes that the program will be celebrated with demonstration of ICT skills, inspiring speeches among others.

The Ministry says it is inviting the public, government ministries, national ICT regulatory authority, ICT companies, academic institutions, UN agencies and NGOs in the country to join the global effort and celebrate the international girls in ICT day.-Press release