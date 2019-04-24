Liberia: Senatorial By-Election for Montserrado Soon

The National Elections Commission (NEC) says it has received a notification from the Liberian Senate to conduct a senatorial by-election in Montserrado County.

The notification from the Presiding Officer of the Liberian Senate, informs the NEC of the vacancy created in the Senate by the death of Senator Geraldine Doe-Sherif.

A release from NEC says the Senate's notification signed by its Secretary J. Nanborlor F. Singbeh tells the NEC that the communication is in submission to Chapter 5, Article 37 of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia.

Article 37 says, in the event of a vacancy in the Legislature caused by death, resignation, expulsion or otherwise, the Presiding Officer shall within 30 days notify the Elections Commission thereof, and the Commission shall not later than 90 days thereafter cause a by-election to be held, provided that where such vacancy occurs within 90 days prior to the holding of general election.

The Secretary of the Liberian Senate J. Nanborlor F. Signbeh notifies the National Elections Commission that the notification shall constitute the legal and sufficient authority of the NEC to conduct the senatorial by-election for Montserrado County.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the NEC, Cllr. Jerome Korkoya, has appointed Commissioner Jonathan K. Weedor as Chairperson of the Steering Committee for the Senatorial and pending Representative By-elections in Montserrado County. However, the Commission has not yet received a notification from the House of Representatives of a vacancy within the House.

In his letter of appointment to Commissioner Weedor, Chairman Korkoya on behalf of the Board of Commissioners, (BOC) of NEC says he has the empower and authority to appoint has deputy and additional members to the Steering Committee appropriately.

The NEC Boss in his communication informs Commissioner Weedor that as part of his mandate, he will develop the appropriate legal framework, formulate a realistic budget, and develop a timeline and key dates, setup relevant taskforces to ensure the successful conduct of the Montserrado County Senatorial by-election.