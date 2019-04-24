Uganda: Bobi Wine Now Placed Under House Arrest

Photo: Michael Kakunmirizi/ Daily Monitor

Bobi Wine (holding envelope) with supporters before they were blocked by police in Magere, Wakiso District.

Kyandondo East member of parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine has been placed under house arrest by the Uganda police force.

Kyagulanyi had planned to walk to the police headquarters in Naguru to deliver a protest note to the inspector general of police after police cancelled his music concert, and also forcefully drove him back home in Magere from his One Love Beach in Busabala yesterday.

Following police's actions, Kyagulanyi said that he would go to the police headquarters and deliver the note to police boss Martins Okoth Ochola to express his disapproval of police's continued infringement on rights and brutality against members of the opposition.

However, today Tuesday Kyagulanyi was not allowed to step out of his compound. Police led by Kasangati division police commander Raphael Magyezi advised Kyagulanyi to remain inside his house else he risked being arrested on charges of inciting violence.

Kyagulanyi insisted on moving out of the compound but was overpowered by the police who dragged him back into the house. Over 30 police officers have since been deployed around his home to prevent the legislator from moving out. Visitors to his house are also now restricted.

Later, Kyagulanyi delegated his lawyer, Benjamin Katana, Mityana municipality MP Francis Butebi Zaake and Butambala County MP Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi to deliver his document to Ochola.

Muwanga says blocking Kyagulanyi's music concerts shouldn't be looked at in isolation since it is part of the bigger on-going oppression against all opposition forces which actions he says depicts that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is in panic mode.

"He [Museveni] sees what is going on around the region - in Sudan, in Zimbabwe, in Algeria and the fear is real. The leaders of this calibre are losing power to the popular will of the people. So the message he is sending is not to Bobi Wine but to the people of Uganda that look, Uganda is a different state to which I'm in control." Muwanga said.

Yesterday, Kyagulanyi called on all Ugandans to rise up and protest against President Museveni's government, saying they had reached the last remaining peaceful avenue after seeking, and failing to get justice in courts of law and the Uganda Human Rights Commission.