24 April 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: One Killed in Kibera in First Day of Downpour in Nairobi

By Evelyne Musambi

A 23 year-old woman was swept by flash floods in Kibera on Tuesday night after hours of downpour in Nairobi.

Vivian Awour's tin sheet house was swept away at Silanga area in Kibera.

Her house was erected near a stream in the area that broke its banks after heavy downpour.

Kibra Sub-county Police Commander (SCPC) Michael Muchiri told Nairobi News that the victim's body was retrieved and booked in at City mortuary. Her family has been informed of her death.

"Initially there had been reports that two children had also been swept by the floods but we confirmed that it was speculation," SCPC Muchiri added.

Kibera residents living near streams and rivers have been urged to move to upper grounds.

Videos of the aftermath of Tuesday's rains in Nairobi have been shared widely on social media. Residential areas were most affected.

Nairobi flash floods... pic.twitter.com/TI8hf9mwHF

- Daniel (@mutindadaniel4) April 23, 2019

