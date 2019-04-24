23 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: TMC issues important decisions

- The Sudan Ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) , Tuesday, approved the suspension of the contract of the Philippine company operating in South Port Sudan until the completion of legal procedures for the cancellation of the contract.

The TMC has, also, issued a decree instructing the Auditor-General to begin the financial and administrative audit of the General Administration of Hajj and Umrah and to report to the Council in this regard, immediately.

The Council, same day, also approved the formation of a committee, at the level of the center and the states, to enlist government vehicles for the last five years.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.