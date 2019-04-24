Nigeria: I'm Still Alive, Baba Suwe Dispels Death Rumours

Photo: Leadership

Nollywood actor Baba Suwe.

Contrary to rumours making round on social media and online some online sites that ailing actor, Babatunde Omidina popularly known as Baba Suwe is dead, the actor has debunked it on with a YouTube video stating he's still alive.

The comedy actor who had gotten reprieves and financial Donation by different distinguished personalities including the vice president of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on account of his Ill health and partial stroke, traveled to the United States of America for the treatment.

He has finally landed in America. The actor and producer who made fame in the 90s, left Nigeria about twenty-two hours ago according to reports. His son, Sola Omidina and actor and close confidant, Yomi Fabiyi had confirmed this claim via their Instagram pages.

While different personalities like Pasuma and Alibaba had gone online to post news of his death on their Facebook accounts, a video with the link, of Baba Suwe surfaced to debunk the death rumour. In the video, the actor speaking in Yoruba stated categorically that he was not dead as peddled around, he was in America receiving treatment.

"I am not dead but in America as I am receiving medical treatment. Those that wished me dead will be the first to die," he stated in the video in Yoruba language.

Speaking further, he said, "I want to thank you Nigerians and great people as it was you that made it possible for me to be here. I am grateful and I am not dead. God will be with all of us inshallah", he said

Also the president of Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN, Bolaji Amusan has dispelled the rumour saying the actor is hale and hearty.