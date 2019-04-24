Liberia: VP Taylor to Refurbish National Library

Liberia's Vice President Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor has been touring the National Library on Ashmun Street in Central Monrovia with a commitment to lobby assistance to upgrade the facility.

The facility, currently being managed and operated by the Center for National Document and Records and Achieves (CNDRA), remains in shamble, falling short of functional equipment and academic researched materials, needed to run a modern library.

During her brief visit to the facility Thursday, April 18, 2019, VP Howard-Taylor told the management of the CNDRA that she has already secured and brought into the country a huge consignment of books from one of her US partners for onward donation to the Library.

She also promised to refurbish the children reading room within the library which was dedicated and named in her honor years back.

The Liberian Vice President assured that she would lobby with some international partners and individuals of goodwill for support to revive the facility to its modern status.

Speaking earlier, NDRA Director General C. Neileh Daitouah welcomed the Vice president and thanked her for the visit to the Library while recounting the challenges facing the facility.

Mr. Daitouah revealed that unlike most modern libraries, the facility lacks functional equipment like computers and photocopy machines.

He lauded the Vice President for the support to the Library especially the donation of books secured from her US partner and her expressed commitment to refurbish the children reading room within the library.