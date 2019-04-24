Nigeria: Boko Haram - Yobe Town Installs 44 Street Lights to Avert Attack

Kanamma, the headquarters of Yunusari local government area in Yobe state has installed 44 number of solar street lights to ward off incessant Boko Haram attacks.

The streetlights were installed at the town's border to Niger Republic and three other strategic locations that include military locations, Abattoir and Eid ground.

Flagging off the project on Tuesday, the acting chairman of the council, represented by Musa K Doguna, said the initiative was a collaborative effort with Northeast Regional initiative (NERI) to address security situation in the town.

He said the street lights would illuminate all routes leading to the town for residents and security agencies to have a clear night view to prevent attacks.

"Using the streetlights after dark would deter potential criminals and thwart nocturnal attacks on our community," he said.

He explained that the local government had, through the support of NERI, reconstructed local government secretariat, health and education facilities, as well as empowered youth, farmers and vulnerable women in the society.

He thanked the initiative for continually supporting the lives of people in the area, while calling more projects in the surrounding villages.

The programme coordinator, NERI, Mr Abatcha Kachalla, said the streetlights are part of the numerous control measures taken to protect life and property of people in the community.