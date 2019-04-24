Zimbabwe: Diana Samukange Drops Breath-Taking Fifth Album

Hard work complimented by good networking with other renowned artists could best sum up Afro Contemporary music sensation Diana Samkange's fifth album launched on the independence eve in the capital, Harare.

The album titled Kumandinde which has a fusion of computer-generated music and live instruments will offer variety to the music industry that has been over exposed to urban sounds.

The idea to rope in several renowned music producers that include Maselo, Walter Mabayi, Casper Beatz and Oskid helped her to come up with a well-crafted and knitted album.

The run up to her album launch set the social media ablaze, with several renowned musicians rallying the gig.

Samkange, working together with Sulumani Chimbetu, perfected traditional song Tovera mudzimu dzoka.

In the song, the duo appealed to ancestors to at least cast an eye on the country that is going through hard times.

Another song on the eight track album, Chengetai Tsitsi, Samkange expertly weaves the Masowe music choreographs with traditional ancestral mbira genre.

She however did the same to the track Hondo, another undoubtedly mapositori inspired song played on mbira.

Title track, Kumandinde, a prayer to the universe to guide us as we toil to make ends meet and take good care of our loved ones. No matter how hard things are at the moment, we don't give up even in the uncertainty of hope.

On Mudiwa John, Samkange joins other musicians in resurrecting Jiti music. Mudiwa John, is however different form of Jiti music, speaks about respecting a commitment to love. It expresses the fusion of computer-generated music and live instruments.

Another track to mention on the album is Chandinoda, a love gem that will melt anyone's heart.