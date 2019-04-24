Cameroon: PM Inaugurates New 'La Falaise' Hotel

The four-star hotel situated in BonaprisoDouala will employ some 200 people.

The Prime Minister and Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute yesterday inaugurated a new hotel in Douala. The hotel 'La Falaise' in Bonapriso, is the fifth constructed in Cameroon by Pascal Monkam who also owns a chain of hotels in South Africa. Speaking during the inaugural, Joseph Dion Ngute said his presence was an act of encouragement to investors in the tourism sector and a homage to the contribution Monkam has made in the development of the tourism sector in Cameroon. He said the hotel will make Douala a meeting point for conferences and meetings of all sorts given the availability of accommodation and recreational facilities.

The construction of the hotel, he added, is fruit of public-private sector partnership saying government has always accompanied the private sector and will continue doing so. The founder and board chair of La Falaise group of hotels, Pascal Mon kam used the opportunity to call for peace and stability in Cameroon saying everyone suffers when trouble and disorder set in.

He then proceeded to trace his humble beginnings with a six-room hotel and distributing beer in some parts of Cameroon before rising to the pinnacle of success with four hotels in South Africa and five in Cameroon. An achievement which has earned him several distinctions by the State, Commander of the Order of Valour and Grand Officer of the Order of Valour.

He disclosed that hotel La Falaise Bonapriso was constructed with the intention of accompanying the State in the hosting of the 2019 AFCON and contribute in the fight against unemployment. The hotels will create 200 jobs which takes the count to 1,500 the number of people employed by the La Falaise group of hotels.

The inaugural ceremony also comprised a welcome speech from the Government Delegate to the Douala City Council, Fritz Ntone Ntone, a video projection of the facilities of the hotel, cutting of the ribbon by the PM, the unraveling of the commemorative plate as well as the signing of the golden book. The ceremony was attended by a cross-section of the public including government ministers, the clergy, traditional rulers, business magnates, senators and parliamentarians.

The Ministers included Laurent Esso, Bouba Bello Maigari, Mbella Mbella and Ngalle Bibehe. The PM was received upon arrival by the Governor of the Littoral Region, Ivaha Diboua and a guard of honour mounted by a detachment of police women. The hotel La Falaise Bonapriso is situated at the avenue Njo-Njo in the Bonapriso neighbourhood in Douala. It comprises 16 storeys with a parking lot underneath, three conference and banquet halls, a bar, restaurant and suspended swimming pool.

It has 126 rooms, 12 suits and 12 luxury apartments with a view to the airport, the Wouri River and its mangrove forest. There is a stateof-the-art scanner for luggage and people, 72 security cameras. There is equally a professional fitness centre with up-to-date equipment. La Falaise Bonapriso, comes to add to La Falaise Bonanjo, La Falaise Akwa, La Falaise Yaounde, La Falaise Bafang and La Falaise Diamond. In South Africa there is the Monkam Pascal Twin towers, Pretoria hotel, Tamboti Lodge and the Park lodge hotel.