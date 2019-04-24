Cameroon: Exercising Freedoms - Cameroon Wants to Improve Conditions

The stakes and strategic approach of the improvement project were presented to actors during a workshop in Yaounde on April 23, 2019.

Cameroon through the National Commission on Human Rights and Freedoms (NCHRF) has set out to improve the exercise of freedoms in the country by putting in place the "Project to Improve the Conditions for Exercising Freedoms in Cameroon" (PICEF) whose contract was signed on January 22, 2019. In view of the forthcoming launch of the project, that will run for three years, the kick-off workshop for the project held at the Yaounde Djeuga Palace Hotel on April 23, 2019.

It brought together the main beneficiaries, target groups, stakeholders and partners involved. Information from the Human Rights Commission indicates that the project is to consolidate the cooperation ties that exist between the NCHRF, pu blic administrations and civil society organisations, having in view a synergy of actions aimed at improving the conditions under which these freedoms are exercised in Cameroon.

Specifically, this includes everything that gives the issue of fundamental freedoms in Cameroon a holistic approach such as awareness, training and support to the various actors involved. Through the workshop, the NCHRF presented to the public the stakes, strategic orientation and actors involved in the implementation of the activities of the project.

Speaking as he chaired the opening ceremony, the Chairman of NCHRF, Dr Divine Chemuta Banda said, "the steps we are taking will allow us to increase our cooperation with ministerial departments and other State institutions through the use of our focal points. This is because in each of these institutions we have a focal point dealing with human rights." The Commission, he said, will train the focal points better so that they can present files on human rights better to their hierarchy.

Concerning the population, he said, "we are dealing again with our partners who are civil society organisations. We will train and arm them so that they can encourage peaceful exercise of freedoms." Reports say the PICEF project that is estimated to cost FCFA 655 million, is essentially funded by the 11th European Development Fund (EDF).

Cameroon and the European Union reportedly signed a financial agreement for the implementation of the Active Citizenship Strengthening Programme on (PROCIVIS) on January 24, 2016. The EU representative during the project presentation ceremony, Counsellor and Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Cameroon, Arnaud Demoor said it was part of the Cameroon-EU cooperation bilateral cooperation.