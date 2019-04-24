Cameroon: Sports Management - Officials Receive Testimonials

A ceremony to award attestations to 19 laureates of the fourth batch of the Advanced Course for Sports Managers took place in Yaounde yesterday April 23, 2019.

It was an exceptional day at the National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSC) in Nkol-Eton, Yaounde yesterday April 23, 2019. The event was a ceremony to award testimonials to 19 laureates of the fourth batch of the Advanced Course for Sports Managers (CAMS IV) and the launching of the training of the new batch of students in the same course.

Organised by the CNOSC in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) the training brought together 20 participants from across the country. Speaking at the occasion, the President of the National Olympic and Sports Committee, Kalkaba Malboum said at the end of the fourth edition of the training course the CNOSC is now enriched with 19 new laureates with full competence to organise major ports events, capable of designing an adequate structure of an Olympic Sports Organisation and fit enough to strategically manage human resources, finances and marketing.

He congratulated the trainees for the results achieved. He reiterated that the CNOSC ex pects better results on the field from each and every one of them in order to overcome the numerous challenges facing the sports movement. The main objective of the training was to provide to the stake holders of the sports movement attitudes that will enable them to promote ethics and good governance within their respective organisations in accordance with the vision of the Olympic Movement.

For six months the participants were drilled on topics such as sports management, structuring of an Olympic Sports Organisation and its management, sports marketing, human resource and finance managements, and sponsoring among others.