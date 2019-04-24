Malawi: Beat Me Up If I Won't Fulfil Campaign Promises - Aspiring MP

Blantyre — An aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) for Blantyre West Constituency Thursday sent people into laughter when he told constituents to beat him up if he will fail to fulfil his promises once voted into power.

Nicolas Kachingwe Jnr was speaking during a debate that National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust in conjunction with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) organised for aspiring candidates in the constituency.

Kachingwe Jnr said he shall not retaliate or call for police to arrest those who have assaulted him because he believes MPs are supposed to fulfil their campaign promises.

"The problem is that when voted into power parliamentarians only mind their business and they don't really care about challenges that people in the constituency face.

"No matter how angry people may be, they only wait until elections come for them to avert their anger.

"Should people in this area elect me as their MP and later realise that I am displeasing them, they should follow me wherever I am and beat me up," Kachingwe said, sending the audience into laughter.

Unpacking his manifesto, the youthful Kachingwe said he will ensure that people have access to improved health services, education, safe and potable water.

"Vote for me because I want to bring change to this area. We need a tarmac road on Chileka-Nkula-Mwanza Road and improved agriculture systems," he said.

Other candidates did not agree with Kachingwe but opted to be removed from the seat even before the expiry of the five-year term.

"As for me, should I be elected into power and then fail you, please don't wait for my term to end; just invite me and terminate the contract I have with you," said Willard Msosa of UTM Party.

However, a resident of Kuthembwe area John Kapeta supported Kachingwe's idea saying it is only when parliamentarians are punished that they can do the will of the people.

"Although it may not sound good, I think beating them up is the best action. Some MPs have used us for long to enrich themselves while we continue to suffer," Kapeta said.

The debate was the fourth out of the six that NICE Trust planned to conduct in Blantyre rural.

NICE Trust's District Officer for Blantyre rural Rose Simfukwe said patronage to the debates was good and aspiring parliamentarians and ward councillors were able to articulate issues and sale themselves to the prospective voters.