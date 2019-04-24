Malawi: Jailed 14 Years for Sexually Assaulting Six-Year-Old Sister-in-Law

Machinga — Machinga First Grade Magistrate Court Thursday convicted and sentenced a 22-year-old man to 14 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for sexually assaulting his six-year-old sister-in-law.

State prosecutor Inspector Cliff Kalawa told the court that on March 22, 2019, Mainala Symon took the victim to a maize field on a bicycle and on their way back, he stopped and entered the bush.

"Whilst in the bush, he had forced carnal knowledge with her and promised to buy her doughnuts," he said.

Kalawa further told the court that since the victim was feeling pain in her private parts, she revealed the incident to her parents who reported the matter to Ntaja Police.

"The victim was issued with hospital referral letter and examination results from Ntaja Health Centre proved that the victim was defiled," he said.

He added that Symon was immediately arrested and taken to court where he pleaded not guilty to the defilement charge.

Kalawa paraded three witnesses who testified against Symon leading to his conviction.

In mitigation, Symon asked the court to be lenient saying his wife is pregnant and sending him to prison will make his wife suffer.

First Grade Magistrate Jones Masula, however, sentenced him to 14 years IHL saying his action was contrary to section 138 of the penal Code.

Symon hails from Suwedi Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nkoola in Machinga District.