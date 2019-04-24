24 April 2019

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Two Women Jailed in Kaduna for Improper Dressing

Photo: Hédi Benyounes/Unsplash

A Sharia Court II, sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna yesterday sentenced 20-year- old Farida Taofiq, and Raihana Abbas, to two months in prison each for wearing skimpy dresses.

Taofiq and Abbas, residents of Argungu road in Kaduna, were convicted after they pleaded guilty to constituting public nuisance and indecent dressing.

The two convicts however pleaded for leniency, saying they won't repeat such crime again.

The judge, Mallam Musa Sa;ad-Goma, however gave the convicts an option to pay N3,000 fine each.

Sa'ad-Goma also ordered them to return to their parents' homes.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Aliyu Ibrahim said that Taofiq and Abbas were arrested on April 16, at a black spot along Sabon Gari road, roaming the street in skimpy dresses.

"When they were asked where they were going, they said that they were going to a friend's house who just put to bed", the prosecution said.

Ibrahim said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 346 of the Sharia Penal Code of Kaduna State.

