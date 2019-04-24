South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa Hands Over Radio Freedom Equipment

press release

The Arts and Culture Minister, Mr Nathi Mthethwa invites members of the media to the official handover of the Radio Freedom Equipment. The handover ceremony will take place on the Wednesday, 24 April 2019 at the Freedom Park in Pretoria.

Established during the darkest days of apartheid regime, Radio Freedom provided waves of mass resistance to the regime with broadcasts from different radio stations (including those of Tanzania, Zambia, Angola, Ethiopia, and Madagascar). It was one of the oldest liberation radio station in Africa. The handover ceremony is also a fitting tribute to South Africa as the country also marks 25 years of Democracy.

Following the successful engagement between the South African and the Government of Madagascar, Radio Freedom was repatriated to South Africa for the official handover to Freedom Park Museum. The symbolism for the institution resonates with the significance of the role of Radio Freedom.

Issued by: Department of Arts and Culture