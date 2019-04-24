Egypt: President Cyril Ramaphosa Undertakes Working Visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, 22 April 2019 depart South Africa to undertake a Working Visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt to attend an emergency African Union (AU) Troika Summit convened to discuss the political and security situations in the Republic of Sudan and Libya.

President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi has called the Emergency Summit in his capacity as Chairman of the African Union. The AU Troika consists of Egypt, current Chair; South Africa, incoming Chair; and Rwanda, outgoing Chair. The Summit will also be attended by the AU Commission Chairperson, Mr Moussa Mahamat Faki who is expected to report on the AU initiatives undertaken to resolve these crises. Mr Faki has just concluded a visit to Sudan.

South Africa is serving as non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the period 2019-2020 and these political and security challenges in Libya and Sudan are already before the UN Security Council.

President Ramaphosa has prioritized regional and continental peace, stability, security and integration and development and will attend the Emergency Summit to contribute towards the African Union's stated goal of silencing the guns by 2020.

The President will be accompanied by Ministers of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu, Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and State Security, Ms Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

