South Africa: Free State On Jobs Scam Alert

The Free State Provincial Government has learned about a social media user by the name of "Mpho Gift", who allegedly solicit money and other favours from social media users claiming that he's from the Office of the Premier. According to reports, this individual tends to request money which, in some cases, amounts to about R8 000 from unsuspecting victims, with promises of job placement in government.

The Office of the Premier would like to warn our people that this is but a scam. This individual is running the risk of facing harsh punishment from the criminal justice system, and is advised to refrain from his illicit activities.

We would like to place it on record that government posts are advertised in the local and national Newspapers, other media platforms as well as the Free State Provincial Government website. We would also like to emphasise that no government official or any other person is allowed to solicit or accept a bribe in exchange of job placements. Should our people come across such individuals, they are advised to report them immediately to the Law Enforcement Authorities.

As the Free State Provincial Government, we have formal procedures, requirements and proper channels that we follow when undergoing recruitment processes. Our people are therefore urged to be vigilant of scams like this one..

The Free State Provincial Government would never ask for a fee or a certain amount of money in order for us to give our people jobs.We will be approaching the law enforcement authorities for further direction on this matter.

