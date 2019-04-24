Tanzania: Simba Down Alliance to Close Gap On Yanga

Dar es Salaam — Simba closed the gap on Young Africans to 11 points at the top of the Mainland Premier League with a 2-0 win against Alliance FC yesterday.

It was a Haruna Niyonzima and Emmanuel Okwi show with the duo scoring a goal apiece at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

Simba needed the victory so as to put their campaign back on track after going down 2-1 to Kagera Sugar in Bukoba last weekend.

The victory means Simba now have 63 points from 25 matches, while Alliance remain 16th with 37 points after 33 games.

Young Africans remain unruffled at the summit of the 20-team league with 74 points from 32 matches, 11 points ahead of Simba.

Simba, who had their matches halted because of their participation in the Caf Champions League, are also three points adrift of second-placed Azam FC.

The ice cream makers have so far played 32 matches.

Yesterday's match started at a cracking pace with both teams pressing upfront in turn in search of the match-opener.

Simba fluffed two chances early in the first half, the culprits being team captain John Bocco and Abdallah Salamba.

Line-ups:

Simba: Aishi Manula, Nicholas Gyan, Asante Kwasi, Juuko Murshid, Yusuph Mlipili, Said Ndemla, Muzamir Yassin, Hassan Dilunga, Adam Salamba, John Bocco and Haruna Niyonzima.

Alliance: John Mwenda, Godlove Mdumule, Siraji Juma, Joseph James, Godfrey Lusekeye, Juma Nyangi, Mcharo John, Shaban Willium, Michael Chinedu, Balama Mapinduzi and Dickson Ambundo.