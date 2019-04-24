Zimbabwe: Check Out Hip-Hop Juggernaut Takura's New Video Zvemoyo

Photo: Screenshot/YouTube

Takura - Zvemoyo (Screenshot of Official Video)

One of Zimbabwe's top hip-hop artists Takura this week released a brand new video and single, Zvemoyo. The masterfully produced video showcases Takura versatility as he straddles the line between hip-hop and R&B.

Zimbabwe's hip-hop juggernaut Takura constantly finds himself cruising on top of the charts and trending lists, and his latest offering is doing just that.

The song is produced by Young Nash and Spirit Fingers while the video was directed by Director AM.

On the video Takura flexes his creative muscles, and explores the complexities of love, and the challenges from the constant gaze of gossipmongers.

Zvemoyo (Matters of the heart) has amassed over 90 000 views within four days of its release on YouTube.

Watch the music video