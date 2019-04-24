Malawi: Chiefs Warned to Desist From Corruption

Mchinji — Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa has warned Chiefs in the country to desist from corruption and receiving bribes saying they would face the long arm of the law if found.

He made the remarks at Mkanda in Mchinji on Monday, during the elevation ceremony of Traditional Authority (TA) Pitala and Sub Traditional Authorities (STAs) Matuwamba and Kawere.

"There are some chiefs who indulge in corruption. Corruption is evil because it deters development. It is not good for chiefs to engage in corrupt acts," the Minister said.

Nankhumwa said chiefs are part and parcel of development hence the need to serve government of the day.

"Chiefs at all cost need to work with government of the day. Development activities are hatched at community level and if chiefs do not work with government such areas cannot develop," he said.

Nankhumwa commended people of Mkanda in Mchinji for peaceful transition of chieftaincy.

He said that, "I commend the royal families for the chiefs we have elevated today for refraining from chieftaincy wrangles. This is an example which royal families from other areas should emulate."

Mchinji District Commissioner (DC), Rosemary Nawasha said the elevation of chiefs would help the Council implement more development projects in the district

During the ceremony, the Minister elevated STA Pitala (Margret Wantheza) to TA Pitala, Group Village Headman Kawere (Lucas Mwawa) to STA Kawere and Group Village Headman Matuwamba ( Yotamu Mau aboma) to STA Matuwamba.