24 April 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Bomb Hits Army Training Camp in Southern Somalia

At least one soldier was reported to have been killed and 5 others wounded in a grenade attack on a Somali military training camp in Jowhar, which serves as Middle Shabelle regional capital on Tuesday night.

Following the explosion, Somali security forces launched a search operation across town's villages and subsequently arrested several suspects on suspicion of the attack.

The local authorities did not comment on the incident.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but, police pointed the finger of the blame at Al-Shabaab which frequently carries out bombings in the country.

Jowhar, which is located some 90 kilometers away from Mogadishu, the Somali capital has been relatively calm with no attacks reported.

