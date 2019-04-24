Somalia: Three Wounded in Landmine Explosion in Bosaso City

At least Three security guards were wounded when an inland explosive device targeted the car of Bari regional governor in Bosasso, Puntland regional state of Somalia on Tuesday.

Yusuf Mohamed Wacays was not in the car during the explosion which sent huge smoke into the air in the strategic red sea port.

Security agencies cordoned off the scene for investigation.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but armed group al-Shabaab and Islamic State militants who are active in the surrounding Galgala mountains in Puntland are blamed for attacks targeting security chiefs and government officials in the area.

The US military conducted an airstrike last week that killed Abdulhakim Dhuqub, ISIS deputy commander in Bari region.