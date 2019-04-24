24 April 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Eritrea: Somali President Pays His Second Visit to Eritrea Since 2018

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed "Farmajo" arrived in Asmara for a working visit in early morning hours today.

President Farmajo who was accompanied by the Minister of Education and other senior officials was accorded warm welcome by President Isaias on arrival at Asmara International Airport, according to

Yemane Gebremeskel, Eritrea's Minister of Information.

Farmajo travelled to Asmara for the first time in July, where he and President Isaias agreed to establish diplomatic relations, exchange ambassadors, and promote bilateral trade.

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki visited Somalia four months ago to cement the renewed ties.

