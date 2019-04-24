Angola: Girabola - 1ºde Agosto With Tough Challenge From Sagrada Esperança

Luanda — The defending champions and championship leaders 1º de Agosto travelled to Dundo City, north-eastern Lunda Norte Province, to face Sagrada Esperança this Wednesday, in the 27th round of the top division football championship (Girabola), in an expected tough match for the title holders.

Sagrada Esperança are currently in the fourth position with 36 points and seek to win at home to appease the team's supporters following a defeat conceded in the previous round.

1º de Agosto are obliged to win to continue pursuing the fourth straight championship title, since the team currently lead the competition with 57 points.

Matches of the 27th round:

Petro de Luanda vs ASA,

Progresso vs Académica do Lobito,

Cuando Cubango FC vs Bravos do Maquis,

Recreativo da Caála vs Kabuscorp,

Sporting de Cabinda vs Interclube,

Saurimo FC vs Desportivo da Huíla,

Libolo vs Santa Rita,

Sagrada Esperança vs 1º de Agosto,