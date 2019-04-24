24 April 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Basketball - Marinha Beat Asa, Force Decisive Playoffs Game

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Marinha de Guerra males team defeated Atlético Sport Aviação (ASA) last Tuesday by 103-64, thus equalising (1-1) the quarter-finals play-offs of the first division National Basketball Championship.

After losing away the inaugural game by 90-91, Marinha de Guerra players showed a better performance at home, in the second encounter of the three-leg playoff quarter-final, and managed to beat the adversary.

With such a result, the pass to the semi-finals will be decided in the third game, which is scheduled for this Thursday in the Kilamba Multi-purpose Pavilion, in Luanda.

In the other quarter-final game, Interclube managed to progress to the semi-finals by beating, for the second time, the Lusíada team by 77-66.

The other semi-finalist,title holders 1º de Agosto, benefited from the distance of Helmar Academia squad.

Angola

Vice Governor Hails Traditional Authorities

The vice governor of the south-eastern Cuando Cubango Province for political matters, Sara Luísa Mateus, has… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.