Namibia: Trial-Awaiting Prisoners Escape From Police Custody At Osire

Four trial-awaiting male prisoners facing charges of illegal hunting escaped from the Osire police holding cells in the early hours of Monday morning.

Namibian Police crime investigations coordinator for Otjozondjupa, deputy commissioner Naukalemo Andreas yesterday told Nampa that the four are Namibians Kanani Samkao (21), Katuka Katuma (43), Mbakondja Samkao (31), and Remember Katukundu (33).

"It is suspected that they used an unknown object to cut open the burglar bars of the cell window they were kept in during the early hours of Monday between 03h00 and 04h00 to escape," she explained.

Andreas said the police so far established that the escapees fled on foot, and were moving towards Okakarara, about 60 kilometres from Osire.

"We are calling on the general public to inform the nearest police station about their whereabouts, and not to attempt to arrest or hide them," she urged.

The four accused were arrested last month, and appeared in court at Okakarara for illegal hunting.

- Nampa