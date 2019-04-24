Angola: Doctoral Course in Public Health Open

Luanda — At least 15 doctors are attending since Tuesday in Luanda the first doctoral course in public health at the Medical School of Agostinho Neto University (UAN).

The four-year course covers curricular classes with two years and the remaining two years for research.

This training joins the PhD in Biomedical Sciences, which has already finished the curricular year, embarking on the research phase.

Addressing an opening ceremony, Maria do Rosário Bragança Sambo, the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, mentioned the creation of conditions for graduate and postgraduate training as one of the challenges.

The minister added that the training is aligned with the 2018/2022 Development Plan as part of the Quality Improvement of Higher Education and Development of Innovation, Science and Technology programme.

She added that the move also serves to respond to the national science, technology and innovation policy and strategy, with regard to the training of human resources through the creation of expertise, master's and doctoral courses in Brazil.