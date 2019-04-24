24 April 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Under17/Football - Angola Vie to Reach Africa Cup of Nations Final

Luanda — Angola's under-17 football team are facing Cameroon this Wednesday, seeking to reach for the first time the final of the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations, taking place in Tanzania.

Angola finished in the second position of group A with six points, following two wins and a defeat in three games, while Cameroon finished on top of group B with seven points.

The other match of the semi-final is opposing Nigeria and Guinea-Conakry.

All the four teams involved in this stage of the competition are already qualified for the FIFA 2019 Under-17 World Cup.

Mali are the current title holders.

