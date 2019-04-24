South Africa: Werner Coetsee Named Knights Assistant Coach

Cape Town — The Knights have appointed Werner Coetsee as the Central Franchise's assistant coach for the 2019/2020 season.

The Knights' former captain has worked closely with the team for the better half of the 2018/2019 season as an interim assistant coach.

"It is wonderful to see a great servant of the game brought into coaching and managerial position in South Africa," commented Johan van Heerden, Chief Executive of the Knights.

"Werner has proven himself to make a success of everything he is involved in."

Coetsee will be assistant to Alan Kruger , who was appointed as head coach of the Knights three weeks ago.

Both Kruger and Coetzee took charge of the Knights late last year when Nicky Boje parted ways with the Central Franchise.

"As a qualified accountant, Werner will give more structure to the management team, and his knowledge and love for the game will be of great influence on the young team we have," commented Van Heerden.

As someone who has played at such high level of cricket, Werner will bring his experience and professionalism to the team.

"We are looking forward to his contribution in the 2019/2020 season," concluded Van Heerden.

Source: Sport24