Africa: President Kagame Attends Summit On Situation in Sudan and Libya

President Kagame arrived in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday to attend the one-day AU Troika Summit convened by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, of the Arab Republic of Egypt and current African Union Chairperson on Libya and Sudan.

The summit convenes members of the AU Troika composed of Egypt, Rwanda and South Africa as well as other Heads of State and Government for a Consultation Summit on Libya and Sudan.

The AU Troika is composed of Rwanda as the former AU Chair, Egypt as the current chair and South Africa as the next AU chair

President el-Sisi chairs the AU's troika summit and the chairmanship of the AU High Level Committee on Libya, led by President Sassou N'guesso, which will discuss the latest developments in Libya and the means to restore peace in the country.

President el-Sisi also chaired the consultations on Sudan bringing together Chad, Congo Brazzaville,Djibouti, Rwanda, Somalia, South Africa on the developing political situation in Sudan and ensuring peaceful transition of power.