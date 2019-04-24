Tanzania: Diamond Says Zari Cheated On Him With P-Square Brother and Trainer

Photo: allafrica.com

Diamond reveals reason why he cheated on Zari Hassan.

Dar es Salaam — Diamond Platnumz and Zari are the talk of town, first was the release of new song, and then came Zari's revelation of her new man.

There is a whiff of bad air going on around this once upon a time East Africa's power couple.

Last night Bongo musician Diamond Platnumz ignited an online feud with ex-partner Zari Hassan after he claimed she was a cheater, just like him, which was one of reasons for their split.

In an interview with Wasafi TV on Tuesday, Diamond claimed Zari cheated on him with Nigerian superstar Peter of the former P-Square duo as well as her gym instructor.

Diamond added that the mother of his two children would bring the two men to their matrimonial home on alternative dates and bed them.

He claimed he cheated on her in revenge, leading to their separation.

"She is someone I respect because she is the mother of my children. But there is something that she did that was really bad, she was dating Peter of P-Square and that was long before even the first child came into the picture," said Diamond

He added: There was a day when I found a certain message on her phone on closer look it was Peter and at about that time she was also dating her trainer whom she used to come with even to my house.

According to Diamond Zari has built a brick wall between him and his children Nylan and daughter Tiffah.

"The posts on social media are quite the opposite of the reality on the ground; she didn't take the break up so lightly."

MONTHLY UPKEEP

The singer says that he has been sending Zari monthly upkeep of $ 2,000 (Sh4,600,000) save for the last three months or so when he stopped after things got a little bit frosty.

His revelations got Zari off balance forcing her to launch barrage of attacks on him, branding him a filthy liar and a deadbeat dad.

Taking on Instagram she wrote: "Now what were the knees all the way to South Africa for? All the sorry on radio, what was it for, are you becoming a comedian. Don't defame me bro, it ended a long time ago, just accept it. Respect me; I am taking care of your kids and very well."

In another post Zari denied ever cheating on him; "Never believe a man who once too many times denied his own blood, I mean his own. What other truth can come out of his mouth? I will sacrifice my kid's soul if I ever cheated on you. Own your mistakes and use them to grow and change into a better man. You can still reform."

The two dated for four years after Diamond dumped Wema Sepetu in a project that bore two children.

They split on February 14 last year, after Diamond revealed on radio he had cheated on her with socialite Hamisa Mobetto and ended up having a son.