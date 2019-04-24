Africa: CAF Confed - Ten-Man Etoile Stun Hilal for Last Semis Slot

Etoile du Sahel completed the semis line-up after beating Sudanese side El Hilal 2-1 in a rescheduled quarter-final clash on Tuesday in the Egyptian City of Suez.

The match initially fixed for 14 April in Omdurma and moved to Suez following the political upheaval in Sudan the last couple of weeks, saw Etoile joining compatriots CS Sfaxien, RS Berkane of Morocco and Egyptian giants Zamalek at the last four after completing a double over Hilal 5-2 on aggregate.

Not even change of venue could deter Hilal fans who turn up huge numbers to support their team in their quest to overturn the 3-1 loss from the first leg in Sousse.

On the half-hour mark, Abdalla Ahmed tries scoring but Etoile goalie Walid Kriden deflected his effort for a corner.

Ahmed followed up from the corner shot, Kriden spilled and Waleed Hamid latched onto the rebound to break the deadlock.

Two minutes later, Nasr Eldin Ahmed fouled Etoile's Mohamed Konate in the forbidden area for a penalty. Yassine Chikhaoui, who has stints in Switzerland and Qatar, stepped up to the spot but was met by a superb save from Hilal goalie Salim Magoola.

The hosts' joy was short-lived four minutes later when Karim Aribi connected a cross from the right to level matters.

Five minutes before the break, Hilal's Idris Mbombo found himself head to head with Kriden, but the latter was equal to the task denying him from close range. Sadly, it was the last action for Kriden, who sustained an injury and had to be replaced by Makram Bdiri.

On the stroke of half time, Aribi, in a strange and uncalled for event, chokes Hussein Morsal and gets a red card for it.

Hilal returned stronger thanks to their numerical advantage but rather it was Etoile who scored the winner courtesy Wajdi Kechrida on 80 minutes from a Chikaoui assist.

Etoile will stay in Egypt to face local giants Zamalek in Sunday's semi-final clash whilst Sfaxien host new kids on the block, RS Berkane in Sfax.