Africa: U17 AFCON - Cameroon, Angola Battle for Final Slot

At stake is a place for Sunday's final when Cameroon squares Angola in the second semi- final match of the Total Africa Cup of Nations U17, on Wednesday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

After fine display in the group phase, Cameroon needs to prove their superiority when they face Angola, who are enjoying their best spell in the history of the championship.

Cameroon set Angola fixture after they finish top of Group B whilst Angola finished behind Nigeria in Group A. Also, the Cameroonians are yet to lose a game at the tournament whilst Angola only lost 1-0 to Nigeria in their last three games.

Angola wrote new history as they qualified for the FIFA U-17 World Cup for the first time ever and their trainer, Pedro Gonzalez has disclosed that they will be more relaxed ahead of the game because they have achieved their major ambition - qualification to the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

"We don't mean that we will play easy, no. Our first objective was to qualify to the FIFA U-17 World Cup and thanks God we made it. Going to the final is something extra for us so we will do our best to see if we can manage," he said.

"To be honest, we are facing the strongest team in this tournament. It will be a tough and challenging match for us. Cameroon is good in all aspects, but we will try to see the possibility of pushing them to the edge of cliff and knock them out," added the Portuguese coach.

On his part, Angola midfielder, Osvaldo Capemba believes it is equal chance game for both sides.

"We have been training hard for this game. As players we will do whatever it takes to get good results," he said.

Cameroon's only success at this level was in 2003 in Swaziland, but forward Steve Mvoue insists they have done enough towards their dream of being crowned champions.

"It was not easy to reach this level but now we are looking forward to the semifinal. We want to achieve more than this, we need the trophy. We know that we are facing one of the best team but they will excuse us because we will not go down on our ambitions," he said.

"We cannot take Angola for granted, we have seen them playing but I hope they will come differently to this game. I told my players to enjoy the game and do what they are best at," Cameroon coach, Thomas Libiih concluded.