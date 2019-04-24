Malawi: Magufuli Arrives in Malawi for Two-Day State Visit

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has arrived in Malawi today April 24, 2019, for a two-day state visit following an invitation from his Malawian counterpart Peter Mutharika.

Accompanied by his wife Janet President Magufuli's Air Tanzania jet (Airbus A220-300) touched at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe just before midday East African Time.

He was received by his host, President Mutharika.

From the airport President Magufuli went straight to former President Bingu wa Mutharika mausoleum where he laid a wreath.

He then proceeded to the state house where he was to hold talks with his host before attending a state banquet prepared in his honour by President Mutharika later in the evening, according to a schedule sent to media houses by the directorate of communications of the state house.

President Magufuli is expected to inaugurate a tobacco market on Thursday April 25 and address the merchandise stakeholders and then conclude his tour of Malawi.

Upon his return, the statement says, the head of state will commence his eight-day tour of Mbeya Region. This is President Magufuli's first foreign trip outside the East Africa Community countries.