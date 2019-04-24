Angola: Vice Governor Hails Traditional Authorities

Menongue — The vice governor of the south-eastern Cuando Cubango Province for political matters, Sara Luísa Mateus, has underscored the importance of the participation of chieftains in the first local elections, scheduled to happen in the year 2020, so as to encourage the population to contribute to the success of this process as well.

Speaking at a meeting with members of the Angolan Association of Traditional Authorities (ASSAT), Sara Luísa Mateus stressed that this section of the Angolan society has also to make its contribution to the fight against corruption, nepotism and flattery in the country's politics and institutions.

To the vice governor, the traditional authorities continue to play a dignifying role in the living of the communities.

She assured that the provincial government will maintain the partnership with the traditional authorities and also the focus on the task of retrieving moral values in the Angolan society.