Namibia: AR to Launch 'People's Litigation Centre'

The Affirmative Repositioning movement will be launching a social justice centre to help underprivileged Namibians access justice.

AR leader Job Amupanda on Monday told The Namibian that the centre, named the People's Litigation Centre, will offer legal assistance to all Namibians who cannot afford legal representation.

He said the centre will have a component for fighting corruption, address issues such as socio-economic rights for Namibians, inequality in the distribution of wealth, and the protection of human rights in Namibia.

"It will be helping everyone who needs legal help but cannot afford it. It can be a student who is being mistreated by their institution, or someone whose house was unfairly demolished in an informal settlement," Amupanda explained.

The legal centre will be launched next month after they find an interim director to lead its administration and operations. The director will be responsible for the facilitation of litigation and research, and key stakeholder engagements.

Human rights lawyer Norman Tjombe told The Namibian that the AR's initiative is commendable, and needs to be supported.

He said the Legal Assistance Centre has been the only similar entity for over three decades, and it is great that there is now plurality in the efforts to protect the rights of the poor.

"With so many violations of human rights and poverty all around, it is good that more people are interested in establishing public interest and human rights litigation outfits," Tjombe noted.