Namibia: Katima's Dry Water Taps Annoy Residents

Residents of Katima Mulilo are up in arms over the town council's irregular supply of water, noting that the council has failed to offer a satisfactory response on the matter.

Residents were left without water the entire day last week Thursday and were forced to come up with other means to get water.

They argue that the problem has been coming on for the previous five years, but it is left to continue unabated. The residents told The Namibian over the weekend that the situation was sickening, as it often results in them using dirty water from the river.

"People are left with no choice but to get water from the river, which is infested with crocodiles. Children remained without food the entire day from 06h00 until after 22h00 on Thursday.

"We have an agreement to be provided with water, but we are forced to beg for water as if we don't pay bills," charged Fabian Brogan.

Another resident, Namasiku Kamwi, said they pay their bills on time every month, and in turn, expected better service from the council.

She said most of the time, they do not get an explanation from the council as to why there is no water.

"It is our constitutional right to have clean drinking water every day, but in this case, our rights are being violated. I think it would be best if we could be allowed to buy water directly from NamWater because as it stands, the Katima Mulilo Town Council is not doing us justice," she stressed.

Another resident, Katherine Mayumbelo, said the town council gives "many excuses, instead of finding a solution to restore the water supply permanently".

"This is frustrating. Most of the time when the water supply runs out, we are not told anything. This happens at least three to four times a month. We are forced to stay an entire day or even two days without drinking water, bathing or flushing our toilets, which is very unhygienic," she lamented.

Efforts to get a comment from the council were unsuccessful as emails sent to their spokesperson, Muyoba Muyoba, and chief executive officer Raphael Liswaniso were not answered.