Zimbabwe: Burundi Envoy Pays Courtesy Call On ED

A special envoy from Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza has paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa offices as the country seeks support for admission into Sadc.

The special envoy, Burundi's Foreign Affairs Minister, ambassador Ezechiel Mbigira described Zimbabwe as a sister country with a rich history.

"Zimbabwe is a country that has a long history, a very good and encouraging history," he said.

"As the special envoy of President Pierre Nkurunzinza I have come here to continue strengthening the relations between Burundi and Zimbabwe because Zimbabwe is a sister country, it's a country with which we have a common history and a common future that's why we need to relate with this country in a very special way."

He added that he hoped his country's application to join Sadc would be successful and called on Zimbabwe to support its bid.