24 April 2019

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Dabengwa Flown to India for Medical Attention

Zimbabwe African Peoples Union (ZAPU) leader Dumiso Dabengwa has left for India to seek medical attention over an undisclosed ailment.

Dabengwa who according to ZAPU Spokesperson Iphithule Thembani Maphosa has been unwell since December last year and had earlier complained of fatigue.

"The trip, which was planned since he was in South Africa a few months ago finally materialised on Monday when he left Bulawayo, flying from Harare to India where his doctors have secured better facilities from their counterparts in that country," he said.

ZAPU has promised to keep the public updated on Dabengwa's condition.

